Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $198,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,548.54. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.0 %

Schneider National stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.