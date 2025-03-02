Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 3,486 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FFIV stock opened at $292.43 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in F5 by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in F5 by 14.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

