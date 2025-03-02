Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF stock on February 13th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.
- Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/13/2025.
Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $196.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.98.
Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.
Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
