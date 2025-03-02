Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,999 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 9.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $70,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,615 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.25 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

