Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $839.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

