Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $6.90 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 508,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,280,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 89,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,151,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,182,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $138.31 and a 12-month high of $164.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average is $158.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.