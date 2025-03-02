Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

