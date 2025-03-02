Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,598,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $209.26 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day moving average is $207.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

