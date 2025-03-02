SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 206,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBET opened at $0.37 on Friday. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

Institutional Trading of SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick owned 1.19% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.