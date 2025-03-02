Sherman Asset Management Inc. Invests $102,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $169.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.