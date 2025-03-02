Sherman Asset Management Inc. Invests $120,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 117 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total transaction of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,432. The trade was a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total value of $10,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,117,330. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,190 shares of company stock worth $115,163,141. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $979.44 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,003.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $981.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.