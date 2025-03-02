Sherman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,148 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,087,406,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $6,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

