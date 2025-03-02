Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 299 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $104.03 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

