Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Declines By 47.2%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $30.72 on Friday. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

