Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declines By 35.2%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 70,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 557,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 231,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $13.21 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

