Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Expands By 80.5%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,045. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

