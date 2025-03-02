Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Drops By 33.3%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

InterCure Price Performance

Shares of InterCure stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. InterCure has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in InterCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InterCure in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

