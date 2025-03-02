Short Interest in JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Drops By 68.6%

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the January 31st total of 173,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 780,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JIADE Stock Down 6.7 %
JDZG stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 61,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,287. JIADE has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $15.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in JIADE stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Free Report) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of JIADE worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
JIADE Company Profile
JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.
