Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Drops By 33.9%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Senti Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNTI

About Senti Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.