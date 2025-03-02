Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Expands By 116.4%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zenvia Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.87 on Friday. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zenvia stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Zenvia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.