Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Down 13.9% – Should You Sell?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) fell 13.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,568,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 333,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silver X Mining Trading Down 13.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.