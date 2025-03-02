Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Robert Bose Sells 590,000 Shares

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bose sold 590,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$493,889.00.

Robert Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robert Bose sold 28,400 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$30,609.52.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

CVE:SEI opened at C$0.83 on Friday. Sintana Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

