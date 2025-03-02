Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 5,143 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

