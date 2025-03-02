Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 196.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,093,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,855,000 after buying an additional 132,829 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,489,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

