Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

DCOR opened at $64.96 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.