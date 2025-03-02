Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
DCOR opened at $64.96 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.
About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF
The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
