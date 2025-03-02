SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

