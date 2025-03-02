SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $103,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 591,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after buying an additional 476,292 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 420,525 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,246,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 264,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 231,050 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

