SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2,913.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IUSG opened at $138.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

