SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $3.87 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.