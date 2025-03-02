Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 485.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,752 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

SWK stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

