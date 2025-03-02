Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Purchases $31,765.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director Susan Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,452.88. This trade represents a 35.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $61.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $525.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.97 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 7,700.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stepan by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Stepan by 13.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Stepan by 43.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

