Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.28. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 419,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.