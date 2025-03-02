StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.38.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enzo Biochem
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.