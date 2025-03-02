StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

