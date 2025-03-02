StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.5 %
Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.13.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
