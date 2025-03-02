StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiptree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

