StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SecureWorks Price Performance
NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.51 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.