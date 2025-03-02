StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.51 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.