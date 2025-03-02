StockNews.com Downgrades Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $512.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 652,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 483,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

