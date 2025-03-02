StockNews.com Downgrades TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Buy

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $154.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

