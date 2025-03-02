StockNews.com Downgrades The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $838.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 202.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 48,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 150,962 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

