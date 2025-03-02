StockNews.com Upgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently -82.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

