StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVI. Cibc World Mkts upgraded StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$197,440.00. Corporate insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

TSE SVI opened at C$4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.27.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

