Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Colin Storrie Buys 6,500 Shares

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Colin Storrie purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.12 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of A$91,773.50 ($57,002.17).

Super Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Super Retail Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Super Retail Group’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Super Retail Group Company Profile

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

See Also

