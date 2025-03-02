Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of MGNI opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Magnite has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,917,754.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,643.20. This trade represents a 40.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,580. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,110 shares of company stock worth $7,418,043. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

