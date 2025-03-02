Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Waters S. Iv Davis Sells 2,190 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TRGP stock opened at $201.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $97.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $11,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

