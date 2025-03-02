TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Price

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. NetApp has a one year low of $88.49 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. The trade was a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total value of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,341. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $306,440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after buying an additional 888,671 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after buying an additional 880,406 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,867,000 after buying an additional 729,394 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after buying an additional 654,626 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

