T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

T&D Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:TDHOY opened at $10.87 on Friday. T&D has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

