T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
T&D Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:TDHOY opened at $10.87 on Friday. T&D has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.
T&D Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than T&D
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.