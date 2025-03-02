TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 7.9% Higher – What’s Next?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.89. 6,396,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 43,929,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Up 16.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.