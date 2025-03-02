Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.70. The company has a market cap of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

