Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $749,172.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,661.60. The trade was a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $184.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.56 and its 200 day moving average is $180.50. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.75 and a 12-month high of $206.04.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $155,239,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 403,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,375,000 after acquiring an additional 385,998 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $66,609,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 373,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.