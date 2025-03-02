The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 150,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $119,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,590,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,897,000 after buying an additional 104,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $527,476,000 after buying an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after buying an additional 737,726 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,818,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $200,665,000 after buying an additional 194,118 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

