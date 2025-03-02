The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Stake Boosted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $90.38 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $112.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

